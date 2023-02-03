Drugs ‘player’ who ran from gardaí gets three months

James Maher has been jailed for three months after gardaí caught him with cannabis and cocaine. Photo: paddy Cummins

A father of three described by a judge as a drugs “player” has been jailed for three months after gardaí caught him with cannabis and cocaine and more than €1,800 in crime proceeds.

James Maher (32) ran from gardaí and tried to throw away a bag containing the drugs and cash, but he was apprehended by officers.