Drug dealing dad’s behaviour ‘spiralled’ after granny’s death, defence claims

A DAD of one caught with significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis had a “very bad 18 months” following his granny’s death, a court heard.

Ryan Brennan (26) also struggled to cope after he found out his mother had a terminal illness.

Judge David McHugh sentenced Brennan to four months in prison, saying the drugs haul was “significant”.

The judge also imposed a separate four-month sentence suspended for 18 months, as well as a four-year driving ban.

The defendant admitted to possession of cannabis and cocaine as well as having the drugs for sale or supply.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí searched Brennan’s home at Lanesborough Gardens in Finglas on September 28, 2019 and found cannabis, worth €1,986, as well as €5,895 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

In a separate incident on April 24, 2020, Garda Emma Gilmore said she stopped a vehicle at Lanesborough Road in Finglas and as she did so she saw the driver discard a number of packages.

Gda Gilmore gathered up the packages which contained cocaine in individual deal bags, worth €3,494, as well as cash of €2,365, a weighing scales and mobile phone.

In a further matter, Garda Niall Ring stopped Brennan driving in an erratic manner on Lanesborough Road in Finglas on October 3, 2020.

The roadside breath test indicated the presence of cannabis and cocaine. Brennan was taken back to Finglas garda station but he refused to provide a specimen.

His defence said he had a long-term partner and one child. He was a full-time carer for his mother, who was seriously ill.

He said these incidents all took place in late 2019 and 2020 following the death of Brennan’s grandmother.

The defendant had been a law-abiding citizen before his grandmother died, but he had struggled with her death and with his mother’s diagnosis.

Brennan’s behaviour “spiralled” and he was taking a lot of cocaine and cannabis at the time of these incidents.

He was no longer taking drugs.

The defence said Brennan seemed to be “back on track” and was caring for his mother.

He asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying these incidents all took place at a time when Brennan was very vulnerable.