Drug dealer told gardai he 'used scales to weigh sugar for his tea', court hears
A CANNABIS dealer claimed that weighing scales found in a garda raid on his house were for measuring sugar to put in his tea.
Brian Davis (34), who was caught with over €900 worth of the drug, gave an “unbelievable” explanation that he had the scales because he liked to know exactly how much sugar and salt to put in his tea and on his dinner.
He has been given more time to work with the probation service before his case is finalised at Dublin District Court.
Davis, of Bunratty Road, Coolock, admitted possession of the cannabis but denied it was for sale or supply.
Judge Paula Murphy found him guilty last November and his case was back before the court for a pre-sentence probation report.
Judge John Hughes was told there was only a “very brief” report and there had been issues contacting Davis.
He adjourned the case to a date in March for an updated report and told the accused to contact the Probation Service.
Davis denied the cash was the proceeds of selling drugs, saying it came from birthday gifts and savings.
He said he was on disability allowance of €100 a week and had never worked.
He was paying €26 a week rent, was living alone and had a dog to look after.
“I smoke a lot of weed,” he said, insisting the cannabis was for personal use over a month.
Of the scales, he said: “I weighed my salt and sugar on it.
“I like to know exactly how much is going into my tea or dinner.”
Gardai asked him if it would not be of more use in the kitchen.
“Yeah,” he replied, adding that he “just left it” in the bedroom. He said he paid only €500 for the drugs.
Herald