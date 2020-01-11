A CANNABIS dealer claimed that weighing scales found in a garda raid on his house were for measuring sugar to put in his tea.

A CANNABIS dealer claimed that weighing scales found in a garda raid on his house were for measuring sugar to put in his tea.

Drug dealer told gardai he 'used scales to weigh sugar for his tea', court hears

Brian Davis (34), who was caught with over €900 worth of the drug, gave an “unbelievable” explanation that he had the scales because he liked to know exactly how much sugar and salt to put in his tea and on his dinner.

He has been given more time to work with the probation service before his case is finalised at Dublin District Court.

Davis, of Bunratty Road, Coolock, admitted possession of the cannabis but denied it was for sale or supply.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In