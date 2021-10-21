Drug dealer made a threat to ‘burn gardaí out and kill them’

A DRUG dealer threatened gardaí that he knew their home addresses and he would “burn them out and kill them”, a court heard.

Arvydas Steponkus (24) also admitted multiple drug offences and claimed he got “sucked” into criminality as he did not have positive role models at home.

Judge David McHugh said the scope of the defendant’s criminality was vast and he jailed Steponkus for 10 months.

The judge also imposed a second 10-month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, with an address Buirg An Rí Walk in Lucan, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour near his home on May 2, 2020.

A garda witness said Steponkus became verbally abusive when gardaí went to search him during an incident near his home.

He told gardaí he knew their addresses and that he would burn them out and kill them.

Steponkus also admitted multiple counts of possession of cannabis and cocaine as well as having the drugs for sale or supply.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí obtained a warrant and searched his home on May 31, 2019.

During the search, cannabis worth €1,991 and cocaine worth €488 was found.

During a search of his home on July 27, 2019, cannabis worth €1,300 and cocaine worth €70 was found.

When gardaí searched his home on December 16, 2019, they found Steponkus sitting at the kitchen table and bagging up cannabis, worth €1,362.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Steponkus’ numerous offences showed a “shocking amount of criminality” and the defendant would have to live with the consequences of his behaviour.

However, Mr Fleming said Steponkus had not had the benefit of positive role models at home, and his father was serving a lengthy sentence for serious drugs offences.

Mr Fleming said that Steponkus lived in an area that had been blighted by criminality and the defendant got sucked up into it.

He said this would be the defendant’s first time in prison, and he would be joining other relatives there.

Mr Fleming also said Steponkus had been living with his partner and grandmother and had not been involved in drugs since September 2020.