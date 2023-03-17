| 8.4°C Dublin

Drug dealer left bag of cannabis with his fingerprints on it in a ditch

Andrew Phelan

A drug dealer who left a bag with more than €1,000 worth of cannabis in a ditch with his fingerprints on it has been jailed.

Arvydas Steponkus (25) was also found with over €1,400 worth of cocaine in a boxing bag in his west Dublin home.

