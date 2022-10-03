Drug dealer hid heroin and crack cocaine inside Kinder Surprise eggs

A convicted drug dealer who was using Kinder Surprise eggs to hide heroin and crack cocaine street deals has been jailed for eight months.

Sean Mooney (39) of Barry Park, Finglas, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on January 19, 2017.

The court heard that on that date gardaí executing a search warrant found 13 “street deals” of heroin and nine of crack cocaine. The drugs were individually wrapped and packaged in Kinder eggs, a children's sweet.

Gardaí also seized an electronic weighing scales and cash, €740 and £890.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized was €420.

Mooney has 39 previous convictions including one of assault and eight for drug dealing.

His defence counsel James Dwyer SC told Judge Martin Nolan that Mooney was a father-of-three who had the support of his wife. He said Mooney's father was recently hospitalised and has since moved into Mooney's family home.

He said that at the time of the offending his client was struggling with a drug addiction.

Judge Martin Nolan said he took into consideration Mooney's personal circumstances but said he deserved a custodial sentence.