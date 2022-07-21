Drug dealer David Waldron gets €8,000 free legal aid in CAB battle over unexplained €2.9m

Criminal Assets Bureau target David Waldron has won a bid for free legal aid to pay for a forensic accountant in his court battles with the agency over €2.9m of unexplained wealth.

Judge Alex Owens agreed to allow a budget of €8,000 for the specialist number cruncher who is to examine the CAB file.

The areas covered will be Waldron’s bank accounts, his house purchases and ‘life-style analysis’ for which his counsel argued the fees would amount to the equivalent of €11,000.

Lawyers acting for CAB objected to the application on the basis that the estimate was excessive in both how long it would take and the hourly rate.

Judge Owens said that based on how long it took him to read the file he would allow €8,000 for the accounting report.

He ordered that any new affidavit to come from the accountant’s assessment be made available to CAB by September 30 and he adjourned the case until October.

Earlier this year during another CAB hearing it emerged Waldron and his wife Charlene claimed to be too broke to hire a legal team despite hosting a lavish christening party just weeks before.

CAB claimed the couple had misled the court over their free legal aid application in their battle over €2.9m of assets saying they misled the court.

At that hearing it also emerged the couple claimed pandemic unemployment payments they were not entitled to and Waldron was dealing in cars, according to CAB.

CAB had appealed the decision in 2020 to grant Waldron and his wife Charlene, who has no involvement in crime, free legal aid in their legal fight over their assets.

Waldron and his brother Christopher - 'Git' - were close associates of infamous gang boss Eamon 'The Don' Dunne, along with brothers Wayne and Alan 'Fatpuss' Bradley.

Christopher is also subject to a proceeds-of-crime case being taken by CAB.

The case against David Waldron centres around three properties in Dublin, Kildare and Wexford, including ‘Darview’ a luxury mansion.

CAB says the three properties were purchased with the proceeds of crime and Waldron has failed to adequately explain a credible alternative source for the money.

CAB suspects Waldron is still earning money from criminality, the court heard.

Waldron, through his lawyers, has denied the CAB claims that his money came from drugs and said that his income came through legal means.



