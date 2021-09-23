Drug addict ‘from a good family’ stole €529 tablet device to fund his habit

A THIEF who stole a computer tablet to get money to buy heroin has claimed that the drug took over his life.

Maurice Walsh (31) was very ashamed of his behaviour, he had told his mother about what he had done and she was very upset about it.

Judge Conal Gibbons imposed a six-month sentence.

Walsh admitted the theft last July and had been due to bring compensation to court but in the meantime he had received a five-year sentence for drugs offences.

The defendant, with addresses at North Circular Road and Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, admitted stealing a Samsung tablet, valued at €529, from Curry’s PC World, Airside Retail Park on October 18, 2020.

Garda Kevin Barry previously told Swords District Court that Walsh picked up the tablet and walked out without paying for it.

The tablet was not recovered, and Walsh was later identified from CCTV.

The court heard Walsh had nine previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Annette Kealy said Walsh came from a good home with pro-social parents but he went astray and started taking drugs when he was just 15 years old.

Walsh was under the influence of drugs when he committed this theft.

Ms Kealy said Walsh had a “severe dependency” to drugs and for a time they had taken over his life.

He was remorseful and extremely apologetic for his behaviour.

Ms Kealy said Walsh was doing well in custody. He was stabilised on methadone and was “highly motivated” to make changes to his life.

Imposing a six-month sentence, Judge Gibbons said Walsh was clearly an intelligent young man who fully understood the consequences of the theft.

