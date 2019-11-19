Drug addict (32) found guilty of murdering talented musician
A drug user has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a talented musician to death and then ordered heroin while his victim's body lay on the floor.
Keith Brady (32), of Cartron Estate, Sligo, had denied murdering Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan on August 2 or 3, 2015, at Mr Kivlehan's home at New Apartments, Holborn Street, Sligo.
His plea of guilty of manslaughter was rejected by the DPP. It took a jury of eight men and four women just one hour and 25 minutes to find him guilty of murder following a two-week trial at the Central Criminal Court.
It was Brady's third time on trial for the same offence.
Previously a jury could not agree a verdict and a second trial collapsed after an RTÉ 'Prime Time' programme aired opinions that the trial judge said were likely to have influenced the jury.
In a statement to the court yesterday, the victim's brother Christopher Kivlehan said there were no words to adequately describe what it was like to cope with the violent death of a loved one.
"We are deeply shocked and absolutely appalled at the vicious and most evil manner of his death," he said.
Mr Kivlehan said ill-health had made his brother an easy target. The trial heard the deceased had suffered an accident which damaged his leg and was "grossly intoxicated" at the time of his death. In the months prior to his death he had been drinking heavily and had become weak.
Mr Kivlehan addressed a line of defence that was used in previous trials but not in this one. In his previous trials Brady's legal team had argued that he was "provoked" after seeing Mr Kivlehan "touch up" his sister Janice Brady.
Mr Kivlehan said: "To see his beautiful character besmirched in headlines was cruel. We utterly reject and will never believe the suggested version of events that led to his death."
He said his brother lived "at all times with respect for others" and was a "pacifist who would go out of his way to avoid confrontation".
"Our dear brother was a gentleman and we have no doubt he was a gentleman to the time of his death," he said.
Mr Justice Alex Owens sentenced Brady to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.
Irish Independent