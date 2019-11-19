Drug addict (32) found guilty of murdering talented musician

A drug user has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a talented musician to death and then ordered heroin while his victim's body lay on the floor.

Keith Brady (32), of Cartron Estate, Sligo, had denied murdering Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan on August 2 or 3, 2015, at Mr Kivlehan's home at New Apartments, Holborn Street, Sligo.

His plea of guilty of manslaughter was rejected by the DPP. It took a jury of eight men and four women just one hour and 25 minutes to find him guilty of murder following a two-week trial at the Central Criminal Court.

It was Brady's third time on trial for the same offence.

