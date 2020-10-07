Driver who was 'holding bottle of rum' as he left his crashed car spared jail

A DRINK-driving suspect got out of a crashed car holding a bottle of rum, became "combative" and threatened gardaí with physical violence, a court heard.

When officers came across Jason Roe (34) at Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, he had driven the BMW on to a footpath, writing it off in the collision.

Separately, he left the scene of another accident at New Road, Clondalkin, and tried to strike gardaí when they found him.

Roe was "out of control" in the throes of drug and alcohol addiction at the time.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence, banned him from driving for four years and fined him €400.

Roe, of Greenfort Gardens, Clondalkin, admitted failing to stop at the scene of an accident, careless driving, breach of the peace and failing to give his name and address.

He also pleaded guilty to uninsured driving and refusing to provide a breath, urine or blood sample.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court there was a collision at New Road, Clondalkin, on June 10 last year.

A motorist said her car had been hit and slightly damaged by another car which was driving carelessly.

When gardaí found Roe on Tower Road, he was "highly aggressive" and attempting to strike them.

In the Fonthill Road incident on June 18, gardaí saw a silver BMW crash into a footpath at high speed.

Roe got out holding a bottle of Captain Morgan's and became "combative" when gardaí approached.

He resisted arrest and was put in a patrol car, where he attempted to kick gardaí.

Roe was intoxicated and continued to fight all the way to Ronanstown Garda Station, where he threatened officers with violence, Sgt Sweeney said. He refused to provide a sample.

Defence solicitor Leonard Leader said the accused had since been in treatment and made a "dramatic turnaround" and turned over a new leaf.

Judge Jones said the accused was "escaping by the skin of his teeth".

