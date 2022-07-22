| 13.6°C Dublin

Driver told gardaí he was ‘sick of being harassed’

Mark Somers was found guilty of threatening behaviour

Eimear Cotter

A driver who aggressively beeped at gardaí to move their patrol car so he could enter a supermarket car park told officers he was “sick of being harassed by ye c**ts”.

Mark Somers (56) was extremely aggressive towards gardaí, shouting and roaring at them, in what two female officers described as “one of the worst public order incidents” they had dealt with.

