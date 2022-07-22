A driver who aggressively beeped at gardaí to move their patrol car so he could enter a supermarket car park told officers he was “sick of being harassed by ye c**ts”.

Mark Somers (56) was extremely aggressive towards gardaí, shouting and roaring at them, in what two female officers described as “one of the worst public order incidents” they had dealt with.

Somers had denied a breach of the peace, saying he would never call gardaí “c**ts”.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a one-month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, with an address at Metropolitan Apartments, Inchicore Road, Dublin 8, was found guilty of threatening and abusive behaviour at a Lidl car park in Castleknock village, Dublin on October 29, 2019.

Garda Claire Lyons told Blanchardstown District Court Somers “aggressively blew his horn” at the patrol car.

She said when they spoke to him afterwards he started shouting “I’m sick of being harassed by ye c**ts”.

Gda Lyons said Somers threw his arms out, tried to record gardaí and initially refused to give his details.

Garda Aine Doherty said Somers was extremely aggressive and irate, and kept shouting at her and saying he was being harassed by gardaí.

In his evidence, Somers said the patrol car had stopped in the middle of the road and he beeped for it to move so he could pass.

The garda car drove into the car park and he drove into a parking spot. Somers said gardaí approached him, asking him if he had a problem.

Somers said he told them he did not have a problem, and he only beeped because he could not pass.

Somes denied he was aggressive and denied calling gardaí “c**ts”, saying it is a word he would never use.

Judge Jones found Somers guilty of a breach of the peace.

The court heard Somers, a father of one, worked as a tour guide and currently lived in Luxembourg.