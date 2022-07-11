| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Driver smashed through Port Tunnel barrier while ‘tailgating’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A DRIVER on his way to work smashed through the Dublin Port Tunnel toll barrier and left the scene of the accident after trying to tailgate his way in to avoid the toll, a court has heard.

Construction worker Niall Tracey (24) was caught as he made the return journey later that day and told the arresting garda: “I had no cash on me.”

Most Watched

Privacy