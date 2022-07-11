Driver smashed through Port Tunnel barrier while ‘tailgating’

A DRIVER on his way to work smashed through the Dublin Port Tunnel toll barrier and left the scene of the accident after trying to tailgate his way in to avoid the toll, a court has heard.

Construction worker Niall Tracey (24) was caught as he made the return journey later that day and told the arresting garda: “I had no cash on me.”

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for payment of compensation for the damage and a charity donation.

Tracey, of Aughnamerrigan, Co Tyrone, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run, causing criminal damage to a toll barrier and making off without payment.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at the tunnel toll plaza in Dublin 3 on July 4.

Garda Colm Maguire told Judge Patricia Cronin a vehicle travelling southbound attempted to tailgate through the toll plaza at 7.21am. The barrier came down and the vehicle went through, smashing it, Gda Maguire said.

The lane was closed for a number of hours as a result and the barrier cost €365 to repair. The driver failed to pay the €10 toll and did not remain at the scene or report the incident, he added.

Later that day, the garda returned to the toll plaza and saw the same vehicle heading northbound. He stopped it at 4.25pm and the driver, Tracey, was arrested.

When asked what had happened earlier, he replied: “I had no cash on me.”

The accused made no reply when charged before the court.

Tracey had no previous convictions.

The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with summarily in the district court and Judge Cronin accepted jurisdiction after hearing the evidence.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny said Tracey worked in construction on sites all around the country. It had been “unfortunate” that he drove through the barrier and he accepted driving off after causing the damage was a “stupid thing to have done”.

Tracey was “compliant at all times” in the investigation, Gda Maguire agreed.

Mr Kenny asked the judge to consider leaving the accused without criminal convictions.

Judge Cronin granted him bail and adjourned the case to later this month for payment of compensation, the toll and a €500 charity donation.