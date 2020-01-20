Driver left in fear for his life after bullying manager aimed rifle at his head

The High Court ruled the damage caused by a continuous pattern of bullying by its manager, James Black, should have been foreseeable by Deansbridge Couriers of JF Industrial Estate, Rathmullen Road, Drogheda, Co Louth.

The company was sued by the former driver Ian Farrell, a warehouse manager, of The Beaches, Callystown, Clogherhead, Co Louth.

Seventeen affidavits of service had to be filed in the case because of the failure of the firm to respond to the legal action which it did not contest in court.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Bronagh O'Hanlon said the court had heard of nine instances of repeated and continuous bullying to the point where Mr Farrell believed he could have been shot and was in fear for his life and the wellbeing of his family.

Mr Farrell told of how on one occasion he spotted in his van's mirror that Mr Black had a rifle pointed at the back of his head. He said he noticed a small red light over his head on the inside of the van and realised there was a laser fixed to the weapon.

While he stayed working with Deansbridge Couriers for another two years, he said Mr Black continued to be very aggressive towards him.

When he had to take a day off work because he, his wife and child were all unwell, Mr Farrell said the manager had followed them to a Tesco store which they had found very intimidating and threatening.

Mr Farrell said he had to work excessively hard, beginning at 7am and taking no breaks as it was the only way of getting his work done, because of the pressure put on him.

On one occasion the manager threw parcels at him and spoke to him in abusive terms.

The driver said when he fell on an uneven surface at his workplace on April 17, 2012, Mr Black smiled at what had happened and left him in pain for 15 minutes before throwing parcels at him.

Mr Farrell said he tried to keep working but after a couple of days had to stop because of the pain in his ankle.

The court heard he took sick leave for three months with depression.

Mr Farrell's GP, Dr John Mulroy, said Mr Farrell was a victim of consistent workplace bullying and the incident involving the firearm had a severe negative impact on him and his family.

Ms Justice O'Hanlon awarded Mr Farrell a total of €140,000 for the ankle injury and associated lower back pain, psychological difficulties and loss of earnings.

