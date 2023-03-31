Driver had ‘road to Damascus moment’

A banned driver caught for unlicensed and uninsured driving claimed this incident was his “road to Damascus” moment, a court heard.

Christopher Crosby (34) claimed he had cleaned up his act after gardaí stopped him in Balbriggan.

Judge Dermot Dempsey disqualified Crosby from driving for five years and imposed a four-month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Lambeecher, Bath Road in Balbriggan, admitted uninsured and unlicensed driving at Clonard Street in Balbriggan on January 18, 2022.

Garda Stephen Murphy told Swords District Court he stopped Crosby driving a Volkswagen Golf shortly after 5pm. The defendant handed over cannabis, worth €40.

Gda Murphy said there was a different insurance disc displayed on the vehicle, and he made the demand for Crosby to produce his certificate and driving licence, but he failed to produce them.

Crosby was also caught with €50 worth of cannabis on February 2, 2022.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said this incident was Crosby’s “road to Damascus” moment. He said Crosby was now drug-free, was doing well and had not come to garda attention since this incident.