Driver had ‘road to Damascus moment’

Eimear Cotter

A banned driver caught for unlicensed and uninsured driving claimed this incident was his “road to Damascus” moment, a court heard.

Christopher Crosby (34) claimed he had cleaned up his act after gardaí stopped him in Balbriggan.

