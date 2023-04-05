Driver had ‘fascination with cars’ but never had licence

A young man repeatedly caught driving without insurance had a “fascination with cars,” a court heard.

Riko Dolinski (22) told gardaí he had lost his licence on one occasion but it was established he had never held one.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him a three-month suspended sentence, banned him from driving for four years and fined him €1,000.

Dolinski, with an address at Warrenstown Downs, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to uninsured and unlicensed driving.

Dublin District Court heard that last January 23, gardaí saw the accused driving at Strand Road Sutton. When they stopped the car, they saw the tax was out for three months and Dolinski admitted he had no licence or insurance. He was arrested.

Previously, on May 24, 2020, a garda said he was made aware of a traffic collision at Lidl, Portmarnock. The accused later produced an insurance document which on further enquiries was found not to be valid.

The garda went to Dolinski’s home and spoke to him. The accused said he had lost his licence and produced an insurance document which was fraudulent.

Enquiries showed he had never held a licence, provisional or otherwise, a garda told the court. Dolinski had similar previous convictions arising from another incident.

The accused had been hanging around with a negative peer group and the offences arose from a “fascination with cars,” his solicitor Tony Collier said.

He was otherwise law-abiding and his family was “very concerned” about the case.