Driver doing 130kmh denied to following gardaí that he was speeding

David McEvoy of Rosevale, Drogheda, Co Louth, was fined €500 Expand

Eimear Cotter

A CARELESS driver caught speeding late at night on a dark and wet country road repeatedly told gardaí that he “wasn’t speeding” and was “doing the speed limit”, a court heard.

David McEvoy (20) was clocked by gardaí doing speeds of 130kmh in an 80kmh zone.

