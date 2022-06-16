Driver doing 130kmh denied to following gardaí that he was speeding

A CARELESS driver caught speeding late at night on a dark and wet country road repeatedly told gardaí that he “wasn’t speeding” and was “doing the speed limit”, a court heard.

David McEvoy (20) was clocked by gardaí doing speeds of 130kmh in an 80kmh zone.

In a separate incident a week later, Mr McEvoy admitted a breach of Covid regulations after he was stopped in his car more than 5km from his home at Ballyboughal on October 22, 2020.

When stopped, Mr McEvoy told officers he and his two female passengers were “just out for a spin”.

Judge Gerard Jones fined Mr McEvoy €500, but did not disqualify him from driving.

On the Covid breach, Judge Jones ordered him to donate €100 to the Irish Red Cross and struck out the matter.

The defendant, with an address at Rosevale, Beamore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, admitted careless driving at the R132 Balrothery on October 15, 2020.

Mr McEvoy was originally charged with dangerous driving but the judge accepted a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Garda Stephen O’Toole told Swords District Court he was in an unmarked patrol car at Applegreen, Walshestown, Balbriggan at 11.55pm on October 15, 2020 when he saw a car drive through a small roundabout at speed.

Gda O’Toole followed the vehicle, which went through a second roundabout at speed.

Gda O’Toole said Mr McEvoy then took off at high speed. The garda said he was doing speeds of 130kmh to keep up.

The court heard Mr McEvoy eventually pulled over, and repeatedly told gardaí “I wasn’t speeding” and “I was doing the speed limit”.

He was a novice driver, Gda O’Toole said, and his number plates were faded and barely visible. The court heard Mr McEvoy had no previous convictions.

His defence said the impact of Covid restrictions on young people had been well publicised.

In relation to the careless driving charge, he said Mr McEvoy was fully insured at the time.

He asked the judge not to ban him from driving.