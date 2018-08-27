A serial motoring offender caught without insurance nearly 30 times now realises there is “no reality” to him ever driving again, a court heard.

Driver caught 28 times with no insurance banned but avoids jail

Robert Kerr, a former roofer, was handed a 25-year driving ban after he clocked up his latest conviction for uninsured driving.

Kerr (30) said his “immaturity” was the reason he repeatedly flouted road traffic laws when he was younger, Blanchardstown District Court was told.

Imposing the disqualification, Judge David McHugh spared him jail and suspended a five-month sentence.

Kerr, of Foxdene Drive, Clondalkin, admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

The incident happened at Coldcut Road, Clondalkin, on May 18 last year.

Sgt Geraldine McManigan said gardai stopped the defendant at 1.30pm on the day in question.

Officers made the lawful demand for him to produce his insurance documentation and driving licence, but he failed to do so.

The court heard that the defendant had 162 previous convictions, including 28 convictions for uninsured driving.

Kerr was disqualified from driving for 25 years in 2012.

Defence solicitor Anna Bridgeman said that when Kerr was younger he repeatedly flouted road traffic laws, but he was aware there was no likelihood of him ever driving again.

Ms Bridgeman said Kerr, who is unemployed, previously worked as a roofer and had no drink or drug problems.

She said Kerr recently completed the road traffic restorative justice programme and received a suspended sentence for uninsured driving from the circuit court.

Kerr has no other matters before the court, the solicitor said, and he had not come to the attention of gardai for some time.

Judge McHugh suspended the five-month sentence for a period of two years.

