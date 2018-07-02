A CUSTOMER in a Dublin pub who was refused more alcohol because he was intoxicated took out an axe and asked “if he would be served now”

Drinker produced an axe after barman refused to serve him

David Brachocki (28) was upset at being told he had enough to drink when he produced the small multi-tool axe from his pocket, a court heard.

He did not issue specific threats to the barman, but gardai were called and he was arrested for possession of a weapon.

Judge Dermot Simms jailed Brachocki for four months after he pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court.

Gda Edward Walsh said he was called to the Kiltipper Bar in Tallaght at 11.30pm on July 11 last year.

The manager said Brachocki, of New Seskin Court, Tallaght, had been drinking in the pub for some time and got “quite intoxicated”.

The manager made a decision that the accused was too drunk to be served and he was refused alcohol.

“He removed a multi-tool axe from his pocket and placed it on the counter, asking if he would be served now,” Gda Walsh said.

ERRATIC

When he was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station, Brachocki became “erratic and aggressive” and bit a chart off the wall.

Separately, the court heard he was caught trespassing in the garden of the Georgian Embassy on Morehampton Road, Dublin 4, last September 11.

He was drunk and not aware it was an embassy, his barrister said.

Further, at 1.30am last August 26, gardai found Brachocki trespassing in the deliveries area at the Arena Court complex in Tallaght, with a metal chain wrapped around his leg. He said he was “charging his phone”.

On June 24 last year, he stole whiskey and a sleeping bag from Lidl in Tallaght. Gda Barry Keegan said that on St Patrick’s Day last year, the

accused intervened in the arrest of a woman outside the Czech Inn Pub at Essex Gate.

He tried to headbutt Gda Keegan and also tried to bite his hand, then spat blood and phlegm on the cell doors and walls at Tallaght Garda Station.

Brachocki apologised for what were “shameful incidents”, his barrister said.

He had a good work history as a kitchen worker but turned to drink “and other substances” after he broke up with his partner and his life went “off the rails”.

Judge Simms also fined the accused €200.

