'Dragons' Den' businessman has theft charges struck out by judge

A businessman and recovering gambling addict who appeared on RTÉ's 'Dragons' Den' has had a theft charge against him struck out.

Judge Patrick Durcan told Evan Talty (33), of Caherush, Quilty, Co Clare, "I will give you a chance" after hearing he is dealing seriously with his gambling problem.

Mr Talty, managing director of Wild Irish Seaweeds, appeared on 'Dragons' Den' in 2017 where he successfully pitched for a €50,000 investment from Dragon Alison Cowzer.

He appeared before Ennis District Court yesterday in relation to three offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

In relation to the main offence before the court, Mr Talty pleaded guilty to stealing €1,035 - the property of Fiona Byrne, using Ms Byrne's Visa debit card details - on dates between January 10, 2018, and January 28, 2018, at various locations.

Solicitor for Mr Talty, Daragh Hassett, said his client committed the offence as a result of his gambling addiction which he said had now been addressed.

He said Mr Talty "was a very unsuccessful gambler and chased his losses and lost a vast sum of his own personal savings".

Mr Hassett handed in a certificate showing that Mr Talty has undergone treatment for his gambling addiction in Ennis and Dublin.

Judge Durcan told Mr Talty: "I will give you a chance. I am going to strike out all matters if €750 is paid to the court discretionary fund."

Mr Talty paid over the sum.

Irish Independent