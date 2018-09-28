DPP reverses earlier non-prosecution decisions in eight cases

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reversed earlier decisions not to prosecute crimes in eight cases last year.

This was double the number of cases where the DPP changed her mind in 2016, when just four decisions were reversed.

While the increase is notable, it represented just a tiny proportion of the 11,415 files disposed of by the DPP last year.

The figures were revealed in the annual report of the Office of the DPP, published today.

The report said the DPP received 219 requests from victims of crime for a review of a decision not to prosecute during 2017.

Some 190 of these original decisions were upheld, but in eight cases the original decision was reversed. The outcome of another two requests is pending, while 19 requests were found to be invalid.

The decision to review cases is in line with legislation enacted last year following the EU Victims Directive. This allows victims to request a review of a decision not to prosecute within 28 days of being informed of the decision by the DPP or gardaí.

DPP Claire Loftus described the volume of work involved in dealing with victims of crime as “significant”, but said these obligations were being taken “very seriously”.

“We are continuing to review the resources required to ensure victims and their families have the least traumatic experience possible of the criminal justice system,” she said.

According to the report, the DPP also received 638 requests last year for reasons why a decision was taken not to prosecute.

Sexual offences accounted for around 40pc of all cases where there was a request for reasons or a request for a review of a non-prosecution decision.

The next most common category was crimes involving non-fatal offences against the person, which accounted for around 20pc of requests for reasons or a review.

The report said the most common reason not to prosecute was because the evidence in the file submitted to the DPP was not sufficient to support a prosecution.

This was the case in 3,579 cases out of 4,494 where there was a decision not to prosecute last year.

The next most common reason was that the injured party withdrew their complaint. This happened in 302 cases.

There were 80 cases where prosecutions were not taken on “public interest” grounds. A further 76 were dealt with via the Juvenile Diversion Programme, while 79 were handled via an adult caution.

Some 48 cases were not prosecuted due to undue delay, while in 39 cases the time limit within which a prosecution could have been brought had expired.

One case was not prosecuted on “sympathetic grounds”.

The report said the expenditure of the Office of the DPP was €41m last year, up from €38.6m in 2016.

The largest area of expenditure, at €16.4m last year, was in respect of fees paid to counsel engaged to prosecute cases in the courts.

This was an increase of over €1.5m on the level of fees paid in 2016.

“While significant fees were again incurred in 2017 on large and lengthy trials arising from the banking crisis, increased activity levels in both the Dublin Circuit Court and the Central Criminal Court accounted in the main for the increased expenditure,” said Ms Loftus.

She said that while trials in relation the financial crisis have now concluded, her office will continue to operate a special financial unit, which has been in place since 2011.

Ms Loftus said this would focus on other large financial crime cases in close liaison with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The report revealed around half of decisions from the DPP on whether or not to prosecute – some 5,655 matters – were taken within a fortnight of a file being received.

However, it also showed that in 328 cases, around 3pc of those dealt with, it took between six months and a year to issue directions.

There were 18 cases where it took over a year to issue directions.

The report said the DPP appealed the outcome of 49 cases to the Court of Appeal. Such appeals usually relate to the DPP’s view that a particular sentence was unduly lenient.

Meanwhile, Ms Loftus expressed concerns over the impact Brexit may have on the extradition of suspects from the UK.

She said Brexit would have “very serious implications for the prosecution of crime and criminal justice generally in this country”.

Last year, the vast majority of European Arrest Warrants issued by Irish authorities were sent to the UK.

Ms Loftus said having effective extradition arrangements with the UK was “extremely important”.

“As of March 31, 2019 the current arrangements, which are very efficient in securing the return of persons wanted for prosecution, will no longer operate,” she said.

“It is therefore crucial that an agreement is reached on an alternative system prior to that date.

“I know that the Department of Justice and Equality and the Government are acutely aware of the imperatives in this area.

“One hopes that a practical solution will be found so that mechanisms are put in place to enable us to seek the extradition of an accused or seek important evidence from that jurisdiction.

“This is particularly important having regard to the shared border with Northern Ireland, and the ongoing necessity for prosecutions in respect of dissident subversive activity.”

Online Editors