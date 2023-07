Investigators remove the body of Peadar Doyle from the post office after he was taken there by Declan Haughney (top) and Gareth Coakley (bottom). Photos: Dylan Vaughan; Colin Keegan/Collins

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is considering appealing the jail sentences handed to two men who dragged the lifeless body of another man to a post office in an attempt to claim his pension.