THE Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal against the sentence handed down to a man who killed his neighbour with the prongs of a teleporter on the grounds the five year jail term was unduly lenient.

DPP lodges appeal against sentence handed down to man who killed farmer with teleporter

The body of Anthony O’Mahony was discovered near his farm in Rattoo, Co Kerry after he had been attacked by farmer Michael Ferris on April 4, 2017.

Ferris claimed he had snapped following a row over a crow banger that had festered for decades.

In October Ferris was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Mr O’Mahony (73).

During his sentencing earlier this month, the judge said Ferris "deprived Anthony O’Mahony of his life in appalling circumstances" and caused the 73-year-old "horrific, horrific" injuries.

Michael Ferris received a six-year jail sentence for the manslaughter from Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, with the last 12 months suspended for three years.

Michael Ferris. Photo: Mark Condren

The judge also backdated the sentence to when Ferris first was taken into custody in April of 2017.

With remission and the year-and-eight-months already served, it is likely he will be a free man by Christmas of 2020.

The family of Mr O’Mahony said the possible release of Mr Ferris by Christmas 2020 due to remission and time already served, was “disproportionate” for the nature of the crime committed.

“When he is released he is going back down to that farm to the road where James and my dad will have to pass through again and it’s a very narrow road,” niece Marie Clarke said on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne programme earlier this month."

“They will pass him in the future and it’s a very difficult situation.

“We don’t feel it is sufficient… There was victim impact statements presented by both my father and my aunt and the impact that has had on their life.

Mr O’Mahony’s nephew James also spoke on the programme and told how he was unsatisfied with the sentencing which was explained to him during the court proceedings.

“We feel the sentence should have been higher and was disproportionate,” he added.

Now the DPP has lodged an appeal against the sentence on the grounds the five year jail term was unduly lenient.

Online Editors