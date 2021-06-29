Double killer who stabbed father to death jailed for 12 years 

A convicted killer who stabbed his father to death in his home, where he "should have felt safe", has been jailed for 12 years by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

Delivering sentence today, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said the deceased, Gerry Fortune, was "enjoying a quiet afternoon in his own home" watching the All Ireland Hurling final, when his son David Fortune armed himself with a knife and stabbed him to death.

Ms Justice Creedon said Gerry Fortune had shown no threat to his son and had tried to calm and reassure David when he began acting in an erratic and paranoid way following two days of heavy drinking and drug abuse.

Expand Close Gerry Fortune was stabbed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Fortune was stabbed

Read More

The attack was "entirely unprovoked", the judge said, and the deceased was unarmed and entitled to feel safe in his home.

Following the stabbing, David Fortune escaped through a window and committed a further offence when he wrestled a woman from her car and drove off.

He did not seek help for his father despite the obviously serious injuries he had inflicted, the judge said.

Ms Justice Creedon further noted that this was David Fortune's second conviction for manslaughter involving the use of a knife.

He was jailed for eight years in 2006 after he fatally stabbed 31-year-old Michael Murphy outside the Buda Bar in Blanchardstown on Halloween night 2004.

Ms Justice Creedon said reports furnished to the court showed that Fortune has limited insight into his offending, has shown a limited acceptance of his responsibility, and is considered a high probability for future reoffending.

Considering those factors, Ms Justice Creedon put the offence in the upper end of seriousness for manslaughter and set a headline sentence of 15 years.

After considering Fortune's early guilty plea, his expressions of remorse, efforts to seek employment and difficult family background, she reduced that to 13 years with the final 12 months suspended on condition that he enter a bond to be of good behaviour and to engage with probation and other services.

She sentenced him to five years, to run concurrently, for unlawful seizure of a motor car. His sentence was backdated to August 2018 when Fortune first went into custody.

Fortune (33), of Rutland Grove in Crumlin went on trial at the Central Criminal Court last year charged with murdering his father Gerry Fortune (62) on August 19, 2018.

On the fifth day of the trial, Fortune was rearraigned following legal discussions between the parties and he pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter. The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted the plea.

At a sentence hearing last month, Leona Lambe, David Fortune's half-sister and daughter of the deceased, said there are "no winners" regardless of the sentence imposed.

She added: "David will have to live with what he did for the rest of his life, knowing he took the life of a man who only ever showed him love, and that is worse than 10 life sentences."

She detailed her family's difficulties since her father's death but said her father suffered more than any of them.

He is never coming back, she said, and is missing all his family's important moments. He would not have wanted his son David to go to prison, she said, or for the rest of the family to suffer such pain.

"Every family has this one person they might refer to as the glue who holds everything together. He [Gerry Fortune] was ours. He should be still here with us," she said.

He was, she said, a healthy, happy man who often joked that he would get his letter from the president when he reached the age of 100.

He was three years from retirement and looked forward to "finally getting to relax and enjoy his free time".

Michael Bowman SC, for Fortune, said his client wants to "unreservedly apologise to his siblings and half siblings".

He never intended to kill his father, with whom he had a "strong relationship", counsel said.

Mr Bowman reminded the court of the evidence of several witnesses during the five days of the trial who spoke of the close relationship David Fortune had with his father, that he "loved him to bits" and that his father, in turn, idolised David and would talk to him every day.

Counsel pointed to the garda statement of Ms Lambe, who said that Fortune looked as though he was possessed, had no idea what was going on around him and was hallucinating before he stabbed his father.

She had said in her evidence that if it weren't for the "blue tablets" that Fortune took that day, he would not have killed his father.

There was, Bowman said, "no animus or rational motivation" for the killing and no suggestion of premeditation.

He said there was evidence that his client was hallucinating and that he believed people were trying to kill him.

He also said his client has had difficulties in his life that he has tried to overcome.

In efforts at self improvement, he has studied addiction studies, has a number of qualifications and was due to begin a course in Maynooth in 2018.

Counsel asked the court to take into account the plea of guilty, the genuine remorse and the extraordinary circumstances acknowledged by all members of the family who said the accused would not deliberately harm his father and had no history of violence towards him.

It was, counsel said, "a tragedy of diabolical proportions" for the Lambes and for the accused.