Doorman's nose broken in alleged pub argument

A DUBLIN man hit a pub doorman in the face, breaking his nose in a violent incident at a bar in the west of the city, it has been alleged.

Niall Kelly (52) is accused of assaulting the security guard in the bar.

The case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court until December.

Mr Kelly, from Bushfield Green, Clondalkin, is charged with assaulting a man, causing him harm at Quinlan's Bar, Orchard Road in Clondalkin.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge David McHugh the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with at district court level.

She said there was no medical report before the court but she could give an outline of the allegations for the judge to consider the issue of jurisdiction.

Sgt Callaghan said that on February 24, 2019, gardaí were called to the scene of a dispute between a male and a doorman.

The doorman told gardaí he had been hit during a physical confrontation, causing injury to his nose.

He was given medical attention as his nose was fractured, she said.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

He ordered disclosure of prosecution statements to the defence and adjourned the case to a date in December for compliance with the order.

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said he had no further application on behalf of the accused, who has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Herald