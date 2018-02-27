A teacher who represented himself in court for a defamation claim against a McDonald's restaurant has advised people "don't sue if you're not ready to lose or if you don't want to end up in the papers."

'Don't sue if you're not ready to lose' - 'Greasy fries' teacher says he's 'lost count' of how many claims he's brought to court

Christian Morris (44), of Seagrove, Claremont Road, Howth, Co Dublin told RTÉ's Liveline how he previously sat the FE1 solicitor exams but failed them.

"I did an equity exam and I got 3pc," he said. When asked by broadcaster Joe Duffy how many times he has taken legal action, Mr Morris responded: "One loses count".

He said McDonald's can "look for whatever they want" when it comes to recovering legal costs and when asked what he meant by that, he said "I am not a man for much worry." Yesterday, Mr Morris lost his €75,000 defamation claim against McDonald's.

He told Liveline that he may appeal the decision to the High Court. "I'm very good at going all the way... I'm lovin' it," he said.

He told the Circuit Civil Court he had bought food in the McDonald’s restaurant in Donaghmede, Dublin and the chips were so greasy that he had to wipe them with paper napkins. He said he had thrown the napkins onto another table and intended binning them later.

“The chips were less palatable than normal and I got some serviettes and wiped them, throwing the serviettes on a table next to me,” he said.

He said he had been approached by a security guard who ordered him to pick up his litter and stop throwing things around the restaurant. When he had told her he would deal with his rubbish when he was ready she had ordered him: “Pick it up now.”

This had attracted the attention of a number of teenage boys in the restaurant who had called him a number of names. He had demanded and received his money back and had used his phone to take a video of what was happening.

The teenagers had left the restaurant but one came back in again and snatched his phone. He had unsuccessfully given chase but later his phone had been returned to him less the sim card and memory card. The security guard concerned in the incident told the court Morris had become very “aggressive and demeaning” towards her. He had become very irate, and “yanked the tray off me and slammed it into the bin.”

Judge Groarke said Mr Morris’s claim had been entirely silent with regard to any words spoken or actions taken that might be considered defamatory of him. The court had not heard any evidence of the publication of defamatory statements by the defendant or its agents. “How can the defendants be responsible for what an entirely different third party may say about the plaintiff,” Judge Groarke said. With regard to Morris’s claim for damages for breach of duty by allowing a young person back into the restaurant and stealing his phone, the judge said there had been nothing about the behaviour of the teenagers that would have merited the defendants locking the door against them.

“They may have been unruly, perhaps nasty, as children sometimes will be but I don’t believe there was an obligation on the security guard to lock the doors,” Judge Groarke said. Mr Morris also previously sued a woman with Multiple Sclerosis for defamation following a parking incident in Sutton. Mr Morris attempted to stop the woman from parking her car in a space reserved for disabled motorists outside Superquinn’s in Sutton, the Circuit Civil Court was told back in 2011.

He subsequently issued four claims against the supermarket arising out of the incident. It was alleged that Mr Morris had seen Vera Duffy, who walks with the aid of crutches, park her car, which did not have a disabled driver sticker, and he had prevented her from going to a hairdressers. Mr Morris then claimed Ms Duffy had defamed him by making a false statement to gardaí about the parking incident at Superquinn.

One of the four claims made against Superquinn also included alleged defamation of Mr Morris's character by Superquinn staff. The Superquinn cases were struck out and he was ordered to give an undertaking to the court that he would not sue the store again without permission of the president of the Circuit Court. The claim against Ms Duffy was also dismissed and Judge Jacqueline Linnane granted an order preventing Mr Morris from taking further legal action against her without first obtaining liberty of the court.

He was also described as a "serial litigator" during this case. "What even is a serial litigator?" he asked Joe Duffy.

