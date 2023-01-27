| 5.5°C Dublin

Donegal man who assaulted woman so badly she couldn’t recognise herself avoids jail by paying victim €10,000

She revealed that when she looked in the mirror she didn’t recognise herself because her injuries were so severe 

Gavin Gallagher leaving Letterkenny Circuit Court. (NW Newspix) Expand

Close

Gavin Gallagher leaving Letterkenny Circuit Court. (NW Newspix)

A man who assaulted a woman so badly that she was unable to recognise herself has avoided jail after paying his victim more than €10,000.

Judge John Aylmer had told Gavin Gallagher that he would suspend his two year prison sentence if he paid his victim Dearbla Adams €10,000.

