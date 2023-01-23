Donegal garda pleads guilty to drink driving

A garda has been banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

John Gibbons, (24) of Bogagh, Carrick, Co Donegal pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving at Main Street, Donegal town on March 19, 2021.

He was also charged with dangerous driving on the same date and at the same location.

The defendant was a serving member of An Garda Síochána at the time of the incident.

Donegal State Solicitor Kieran Dillon said the Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted a plea of guilty to the drink driving charge and the charge of dangerous driving could be taken into consideration.

Sergeant Robin Patrick Hennigan told the court that he observed the defendant’s jeep on the Old Laghey Road on March 19, 2021.

The vehicle took off in the direction of Donegal town at speed and was crossing over the white line.

He stopped the defendant and spoke to the driver who gave him his details.

Sgt Hennigan said he formed the opinion that the defendant may have been under the influence of an intoxicant and arrested him on suspicion of drink driving.

The defendant was brought to Ballyshannon garda station where a subsequent blood sample showed a blood/alcohol reading of 170 mcgs of alcohol per 100 mls of blood.

The court heard the defendant was fully cooperative on the night.

When Judge Vincent Deane asked Sgt Hennigan to describe the dangerous driving, he said the defendant had crossed the white line and had driven through Donegal town at a speed of 80kmh in an area with a 50kmh speed limit.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the defendant had cooperated fully with the gardaí and had never been in court before.

“He is paying a huge price,” said Mr McGovern.

When the judge asked for the defendant’s means, Mr McGovern said the defendant would not be working.

Judge Deane fined the defendant €200 and banned him from driving for three years.