Donegal garda pleads guilty to drink driving

A garda has been banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

John Gibbons, (24) of Bogagh, Carrick, Co Donegal pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving at Main Street, Donegal town on March 19, 2021.

