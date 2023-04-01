Dolores Cahill: Former UCD professor faces court hearing over alleged Covid breaches

A hearing into conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill allegedly breaking Covid-19 guidelines during the pandemic is due to take place in Dublin next week.

The former UCD professor who went on the run last year after a warrant for her arrest was issued and has been actively “travelling around trying not to get arrested”.

It is not known if Cahill will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice for the hearing on Wednesday morning.

The prolific anti-vaxxer whose case relate to Covid breaches posted a video online last month in which she claimed the State “want to put me in prison”.

“I am retired now but as you know the police are coming to my door trying to put me into prison,” she said, claiming to have a “network of labs in every continent in the world now”.

She claimed in the video that officers were “knocking on my door” and “looking for me”.

Last year a bench warrant was issued after Cahill failed to appear in court in connection with an incident at Dublin Airport on September 6, 2020, where she was accused of failing to adhere to the guidelines and failing to comply with the directions of gardaí.

Having been banned from social media for sharing Covid mistruths, the once-respected immunologist who has a house in Co Dublin and a castle in Co Kildare, now regularly appears in videos from undisclosed locations.

Cahill said she meets weekly with lawyers and doctors as they plan to “hold the top 20 people in the world in each country to account” for the imposition of Covid-related lockdowns.

Independent.ie can also reveal that Cahill no longer presents her weekly radio show on U.S.-based TNT radio in which she repeatedly broadcasted unfounded claims about the pandemic unchallenged.

Last year Una McCarron from Co Donegal claimed in an interview with the Sunday Independent to have received a phone call from Cahill when her late husband Joe was ill in hospital with Covid. He later died from the disease.

“Dolores Cahill has lot of questions to answer regarding the medication she suggested he should be on, telling me what to tell the hospital, telling me he had to be removed from the hospital, telling me Joe would be looked after.”