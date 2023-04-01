| 10°C Dublin

Close

Dolores Cahill: Former UCD professor faces court hearing over alleged Covid breaches

Dolores Cahill Expand

Close

Dolores Cahill

Dolores Cahill

Dolores Cahill

Rodney Edwards

A hearing into conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill allegedly breaking Covid-19 guidelines during the pandemic is due to take place in Dublin next week.

The former UCD professor who went on the run last year after a warrant for her arrest was issued and has been actively “travelling around trying not to get arrested”.

Most Watched

Privacy