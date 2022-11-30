| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Dog walker found body of dead teenager, murder trial hears

Cameron Reilly Expand

Close

Cameron Reilly

Cameron Reilly

Cameron Reilly

Ryan Dunne

A witness has described to the Central Criminal Court the moment he found the dead body of a teenager while taking his dogs for a morning walk.

I looked up and saw the body. I walked over and said hello, thinking it was someone who was drunk and fell asleep," witness David Shiels told the trial of the man accused of murdering 18-year-old Cameron Reilly.

Most Watched

Privacy