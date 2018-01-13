Dog owner punched security man and fell through glass panel after he was told he couldn't bring dog into Lidl

A dog lover punched a security guard in the mouth after he was told he could not bring his pet into a supermarket.

Bartlomiej Jochym (36) and the injured security guard "tussled" and the pair fell through a glass partition, which broke and left both men suffering cuts and bleeding.

The victim previously told the court that he was "still not right" following the assault, and had not been able to play sports. Judge John Lindsay sentenced Jochym to three months in prison, suspended for one year.

The court heard that the defendant had paid €2,000 compensation to the victim. Jochym, with an address at Westbourne Court, Clondalkin, had admitted before Tallaght District Court to seriously assaulting the security officer.

The assault took place at Lidl, Whitestown Way, Tallaght, on May 2, 2016. Sgt Eithne Madden said gardai were on mobile patrol when they received a call that the panic alarm in Lidl had been set off.

Sgt Madden said that when gardai arrived on the scene, security staff were restraining the defendant. Jochym had punched a security guard in the month, and both men then fell through the glass partition.

Sgt Madden said that the security guard had an injured mouth where he was punched. His left hand and right shoulder were injured too when he fell.

The court heard that the victim was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he received X-rays on his chest and shoulder.

He also received the hepatitis B vaccine as both men were bleeding. The court heard that Jochym had three previous convictions for minor public order matters.

Defence lawyer George Burns previously said that Jochym had his dog with him and was asked to leave the supermarket as animals were not allowed. Jochym "reacted badly" to this request and he punched the security guard.

Mr Burns said the defendant was a sheet metal worker. He was originally from Poland but had lived in Ireland for more than 10 years. The court heard the defendant had been drinking prior to the assault. Mr Burns also said Jochym realised his behaviour was unacceptable, and he wished to apologise for it. The defendant had pleaded guilty and had paid compensation to the security guard, the court heard.

