Doctors face ‘appalling dilemma’ as elderly man with dementia would rather die than have infected leg amputated

Aodhan O'Faolain

The president of the High Court has said that medical staff treating an elderly man with dementia who would "rather die" that have his severely infected leg amputated have been placed in an "appalling dilemma".

The remarks were made by High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville today after he ruled that the hospital and medical staff treating the man do not have to amputate the man's leg against his wishes.

