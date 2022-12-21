| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Doctor with drug and driving convictions can be named in media reports on disciplinary inquiry, judge rules

Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari Expand

Close

Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari

Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari

Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari

Tim Healy

The High Court has lifted the anonymity of a doctor in a Medical Council disciplinary case who is facing two two separate five-month jail sentences for driving offences and a drug possession conviction.

It followed a successful application by Mediahuis Ireland, publishers of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie, to have the anonymity order on Dr Syed Waqas Ali Bukhari lifted.

Most Watched

Privacy