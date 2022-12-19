| 9.4°C Dublin

Doctor who tried to kiss patient after inappropriate breast exam suspended for six months

University Hospital Kerry. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Tim Healy

A doctor, who embraced and attempted to kiss a female patient after an inappropriate breast examination, has been suspended from the medical register for six months by the High Court.

Dr Kamal Hassan Sadek Jauoda was working at University Hospital Kerry at the time in 2018 but the court heard he now lives in the UK.

