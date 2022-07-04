Doctor who made inappropriate remarks and WhatsApped female patient has conditions attached to his registration

A male doctor who allegedly made remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature to a female patient and later sent her a WhatsApp message has had conditions attached to his registration.

The conditions which have been applied to the registration of Dr Tahir Hussain on the application of the Medical Council to the High Court will be for 12 months.

Dr Hussain was in 2018 working as a locum covering different GP practices in Dublin when he had a consultation with a female patient, a nurse, where it is alleged he made one or more remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature.

It was also alleged Dr Hussain, who has been practising in this country since 1997, told the patient about a relationship with an Irish girl and how it was “crazy.”

A few days later, it was claimed, he sent the patient a WhatsApp message asking was she well and said he had just thought of her.

The woman, who had gone to the doctor’s surgery complaining of palpitations and headaches, made a complaint after the August 3, 2018 visit.

The complaint was referred to a Fitness to Practise Committee of the Medical Council.

The allegations before the committee included that he had provided his phone number to the patient and inappropriately told her she could text whatever or whenever she wanted.

It was also alleged he had obtained her number from the practice computer system. It was further alleged he had sent her a WhatsApp message he knew or ought to have known was inappropriate.

Following an inquiry the committee found the allegations amounted to professional misconduct and his conduct fell short of the standards expected of doctors.

The committee recommended he be censured in writing and that several conditions be attached to his registration.

The conditions included that he work with a nominated person to perform a professional development plan designed specifically to address the deficiency in communication, interaction and boundaries with patients and also to develop an appreciation of the effects his conduct can have on patients.

They also include that he meets a nominated person on a regular basis to discuss his progress and that the mentoring relationship endures for at least a year.

Confirming the decision of the Medical Council to attach the conditions to Dr Hussain’s registration, High Court president Ms Justice Mary Irvine said in determining the sanction it was noted that the primary purpose of the sanction is to protect the public.

She said she saw no good reason not to confirm the Medical Council decision.