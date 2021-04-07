Doctor struck off medical register after secretly recording women in toilet

A consultant radiologist who secretly recorded strangers, colleagues and family friends using the toilet has been struck off.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) handed the punishment to father-of-three Mark McClure, of Grange Road in Bangor, after hearing evidence over the course of a week.

"The tribunal has determined that the sanction that should be imposed is one of erasure," announced the chairwoman.

She said the punishment would take immediate effect, covering the 28 days in which an appeal can be lodged.

McClure (52) was only recently freed from prison, having served four and a half months after admitting 11 counts of voyeurism.

The MPTS hears cases where serious concerns have been raised about a doctor’s conduct.

In McClure’s case, the tribunal looked into two sets of offences.

For the first, he was handed a probation order in 2017. For the second, he was given a nine-month prison sentence.

In the first set of offences, the consultant recorded women using the toilet at the Hillsborough Private Clinic in February 2015 by hiding his phone in an air vent.

After his offences were uncovered by suspicious staff, police seized his phone, a computer and a memory stick.

When the devices were examined more than two years later, officers found covertly recorded video clips.

It was also discovered that McClure had filmed two family friends using the toilet at his then home, a five-bedroom house with stables in Hillsborough.

The second set of offences was committed at Craigavon Area Hospital, where McClure had worked for 15 years, in 2014.

Mr Connor said the defendant "secreted his phone in the disabled toilet of the medical education centre" and filmed women using the toilet.

Three unidentified women were recorded, one twice. That victim appeared to be a member of staff because she wearing a lanyard around her neck.

McClure also took footage in the radiography department. The court was told recording it was particularly risky because he held "his phone against what appears to be a gap in the door."

There were also clips of the consultant hiding and "positioning the camera in the toilet."

Of the women record at the hospital, one was a former colleague. The others remain unidentified.

After he was arrested, McClure claimed he could not remember if there was footage on the computer and memory stick because he had been suffering from psychological and financial stress.

In his sentencing remarks, however, Judge Lynch said that the defendant’s monthly household income was around £150,000. He also described claims by McClure that he could not remember the footage as "obvious lies."

He told him he had abused his position as "highly respected and highly regarded senior consultant" to spy on women in toilets.

"Perhaps even more repellent is that he carried out the same activity at his own home, recording and retaining material for his own sexual gratification," the judge added.

As well as the jail term, McClure was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

