Doctor assaulted female colleague in row over parking, court hears

A DOCTOR has admitted that he assaulted a female colleague in a row over parking at a Dublin hospital.

A DOCTOR has admitted that he assaulted a female colleague in a row over parking at a Dublin hospital.

It was claimed that Fei Tan (37) spat at the woman and slapped her in the face, though this was disputed by Tan.

He claimed instead that she pushed him first and he pushed her back.

The matter was before Tallaght District Court for sentencing after a judge ordered a restorative justice services report.

Judge Patricia McNamara further adjourned sentencing to allow Tan to complete voluntary work.

The defendant, of Hillview estate in Ballinteer, admitted assaulting his colleague in the car park of Tallaght Hospital on March 23, 2017.

Sergeant Michael Ahern said Tan had parked his car blocking in the victim’s car.

She then called and asked him to move it.

There was limited parking at Tallaght Hospital, the sergeant said, and workers regularly double parked their vehicles and left their contact numbers on the windscreen.

ABUSED

Sgt Ahern said the victim was sitting in her car and rolled down the window when Tan arrived on the scene.

Tan then spat at her and verbally abused her.

She told him to calm down, and he slapped her in the face and threatened her.

Tan’s defence lawyer said evidence which was heard during an internal hospital investigation was a little different.

He said the victim accepted she started shouting first, and that she had pushed Tan.

Tan pushed her back and struck her when doing so. He should have walked away, the lawyer said.

The court heard that Tan had never been in trouble before and a criminal conviction could destroy his career.

The married father-of-two, had studied at the Royal College of Surgeons and later completed a doctorate in UCD. He is now working as a senior registrar at St James’s Hospital.

He was “horrified” at his behaviour, and was stressed at the time because he had commitments but knew he was inconveniencing the victim.

Herald