Doctor admits professional misconduct in case of woman who died within hours of giving birth

Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick (36) died three hours after giving birth to her second child on March 28, 2016

Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Front L-R: Bernard Fitzpatrick (husband) with James and Pauline Campbell, parents of the late Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick speaking to the media after a High Court action. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Seán McCárthaigh

A hospital consultant has admitted a charge of professional misconduct over his failure to attend in a timely fashion to a young Carlow woman who died shortly after giving birth at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny seven years ago.

A fitness-to-practise inquiry of the Irish Medical Council heard that consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, David McMurray, had taken more than 40 minutes to arrive at St Luke’s after being alerted of the need to bring the patient to theatre to deal with extensive postpartum bleeding, despite living just five-eight minutes away from the hospital.

