DNA links man to break-in at Clondalkin drug treatment facility after blood found at scene

Of the €4.43m handed out in court fines in the Dublin Metropolitan District last year, only 23pc, or €1.02m, has been collected. Stock image

A DUBLIN man was caught after his DNA was matched to blood splattered in the reception area of a drug treatment facility, a court heard.

Martin Reilly (52) smashed a window at the front of the Clondalkin Addiction Support Programme (CASP) building.

Judge John Brennan jailed Reilly for four months.

The defendant, of Harelawn Park in Clondalkin, admitted damaging a window and ransacking the reception area of CASP, Fonthill Road in Clondalkin in October 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí received an intruder alarm call and when they went to the scene they observed that a window at the front of the building had been smashed.

She said files had been thrown around the reception area and there was blood freshly splattered around the area. A number of filing cabinets had also been ransacked.

Sgt Callaghan said the Garda Scenes of Crime Unit took samples of the blood and the DNA matched that of the defendant.

The damage to the building was €500, the sergeant said.

The court heard Reilly was currently serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said the defendant started taking drugs when he was 20 years old and he had been taking them ever since.

He was currently in Mountjoy and was off drugs, and stabilised on methadone.

Reilly was attending school, and while he had a long way to go, he was doing very well, Mr Hanahoe added.