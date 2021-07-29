DNA ‘could have been put in van’, Lunney trial is told

KEVIN Lunney’s DNA could have been planted or “deposited” in a van suspected of having been used in his kidnapping after it was seized by gardaí, defence lawyers have suggested.

The barristers argued the stain in the van was not the result of “criminal activity”.

They said it was “unfair” they had not been able to get their own experts to test the evidence after the Renault Kangoo was destroyed in an accidental blaze in storage.

The defence said they did not have to prove the DNA was deliberately planted and were not claiming the fire was malicious, but they said the prosecution had failed to preserve the evidence and the accused will not get a fair trial if it is ruled admissible.

In the Special Criminal Court trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture in 2019, the lawyers are objecting to forensic evidence taken from the van.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, and Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, both East Wall, Dublin; a man who cannot be legally named, known as YZ (40); and Luke O’Reilly (67), of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, deny false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019.

The non-jury court previously heard the Kangoo van was seized from a yard in Co Meath on October 23, 2013, and taken to a secure facility in Santry, Dublin.

A DNA sample taken from a suspected blood stain inside the van matched Mr Lunney’s profile.

However, the Kangoo was later destroyed in a fire while it was being stored for gardaí elsewhere.

YZ’s barrister, Michael O’Higgins SC, objected to the admissibility of the forensic evidence from the Kangoo.

He said the two issues were the integrity and reliability of the exhibit and any disadvantage to the accused by its destruction in the fire.

There was no suggestion the fire was malicious, and this did not have to be the case if the van was stored in an “unsafe building”, he said.

The three judges will rule on admissibility later. The trial continues.