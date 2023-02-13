| 6.2°C Dublin

Divorced worker forged sailor’s ID for a man she had met on a dating app

Mum-of-four Chrissy Stewart of Rinawade Vale, Leixlip, Co Kildare, was given a suspended sentence Expand

Andrew Phelan

A Department of Transport worker counterfeited a seafarer’s ID card for a man she met on a dating app and was “taken advantage of”, she claimed.

Chrissy Stewart (46) had a job at the department’s Mercantile Marine Office when she created fake seagoing credentials for the man who was not entitled to the documentation as he had no Irish passport.

