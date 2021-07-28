Divorce applications hit highest level ever – new data

Pressures relating to the pandemic were cited as a key reason for an increase in marriages breaking down. Photo: Elnur Amikishiyev

APPLICATIONS for divorce reached their highest level ever last year, new data from the Courts Service reveals.

Some 5,266 applications were made, an increase of 29pc on 2019, and by far the highest annual figure since divorce was introduced in 1997.

Legal experts put the massive rise down to changes in the law which reduced the waiting time for divorce and the impact of pandemic lockdowns on struggling marriages.

The Covid-19 effect could also be seen in data on domestic violence applications, which jumped by 12pc last year.

The figures are contained in the Courts Service’s annual report for 2020, published today.

Following a referendum in 2019, the period a former couple had to have been living separate and apart before either could apply for divorce was reduced from four years to two.

“One factor driving the increase is a whole new cadre of people became eligible for divorce in December 2019 as a result of the referendum,” said solicitor Keith Walsh SC, a member of the Law Society’s Child and Family Law Committee.

“Another factor is Covid. The effect of the pressure of lockdown on individuals was huge. Marriages which were under pressure maybe crumbled a little bit quicker.”

In the decade prior to 2020, the number of divorce applications annually ranged between just 3,330 and 4,314.

Of the 5,266 applications last year, 5,220 were made in the Circuit Court.

There were 46 applications in the High Court, double the number made in 2019. The High Court deals with divorces involving assets over €3m.

Wives accounted for 75pc of divorce applications in the Circuit Court and 84pc in the High Court.

The change in the waiting period may also explain a big fall-off in applications for judicial separation. These are court decrees which remove the obligation on spouses to cohabit.

Unlike in divorce, these can be applied for where the court considers a normal marital relationship has not existed for at least a year.

There were 636 applications for judicial separation last year, a 48pc decrease on 2019.

While much court business ground to a halt in the early stages of the pandemic, efforts were made to prioritise domestic violence applications.

Initially, such applications declined, with the Legal Aid Board reporting in April last year that the number of legal aid certificates issued in connection with safety, protection or barring order applications had halved after the country went into lockdown the previous month.

However, according to the Courts Service annual report, by the end of the year such applications had risen by 12pc to 22,970, up from 20,501 in 2019.

There was a 10pc increase in applications for safety orders, an 8pc increase in applications for protection orders, a 17pc increase in applications for interim barring orders and an 8pc rise in applications for barring orders.

The statistics indicate a 65pc increase in domestic violence applications over the past five years.

Last year also saw a 28pc rise in applications for care orders for children. These allow children to be taken into the care of Tusla where a child is being assaulted, ill-treated, neglected or sexually abused, or where a child’s health, development or welfare has been or is likely to be impaired or neglected.

There were 13,203 such applications in 2020 compared with 10,291 the previous year.

While the Courts Service adapted quickly to the pandemic by temporarily halting jury trials, restricting numbers in courtrooms and introducing remote online hearings for suitable cases, the report reveals considerably less business than usual could be carried out in 2020.

However, the measures introduced to limit the spread of the virus meant there were no recorded cases of Covid-19 being acquired or transmitted in any Courts Service workplace or courtroom.

Across the civil courts the number of new matters entered last year was down by almost 30pc, decreasing from 232,958 in 2019 to just 162,980.

Some 77,720 less civil matters were resolved last year.

The biggest fall-offs were in the number of civil and commercial non-litigious cases and non-litigious enforcement cases. These included probate, wards of court and personal insolvency cases, as well as enforcement cases after a debt judgment had already been given.

New criminal matters before the courts fell by 6.5pc, down from 444,598 to 415,992, and 146,029 less criminal cases were resolved last year than in 2019, as trials were not held for several months,.

There was a 19pc drop in incoming personal injury cases across the courts, down from 21,981 in 2019 to 17,810 last year.

The volume of personal injury cases resolved also fell by 35pc, down from 13,164 to 8,644, and there was an €8m drop in the total amount awarded at High Court level and a €5m reduction at Circuit Court level.

Garda compensation claims also fell by 23pc.

The impact of the pandemic on property possession cases was stark.

The High Court saw a 48pc decrease in incoming matters and an 80pc decrease in matters being resolved. The decline was linked to the temporary ban on evictions and rent increases.

In the Circuit Court there was a 76pc decrease in incoming property possession cases.

Just 135 possession orders were granted by the Circuit Court, compared with 443 in 2019.

Applications from creditors to have debtors adjudicated bankrupt fell by 77pc, a decrease attributed to restrictions impacting on court sittings.

There were just 119 applications in the High Court by debtors to be adjudicated bankrupt in 2020, a 48pc decrease on 2019.

The bankruptcy list is now conducted remotely and early indications are that applications are returning to normal levels in 2021.

Incoming judicial review matters fell by just 4pc and there was a 6.5pc increase in such matters being resolved. The High Court’s judicial review list has continued remotely throughout most of the pandemic.

Launching the report, the chairman of the Courts Service board, Chief Justice Frank Clarke, paid tribute to the organisation and its staff for “keeping as much of the show on the road as could be done safely”.

He said: “Decisions had to be made in days and weeks which would normally take months or even years of careful planning. The virus did not wait for the report of a committee or a working group. Neither could our response.”

Mr Justice Clarke acknowledged, however, that “build-ups” had arisen in certain areas and said these would need to be tackled.

“We must also recognise that there are potentially significant numbers of cases out there which have not been commenced because of the pandemic but which may well come into court offices throughout the country in the relatively near future,” he said.

“Planning is well under way to try and address these problems but they will provide significant challenges.”