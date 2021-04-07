| 0°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Divorce and separation cases hugely delayed by Covid crisis, lawyers warn

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Huge delays have built up in the handling of divorce and judicial separation cases since the pandemic hit, the Law Society has warned.

A society committee said some family law proceedings initiated as far back as 2019 had stalled. A key issue is a lack of case progression hearings at Circuit Court level, where the vast majority of divorce and judicial separation matters are heard.

Most Watched

Privacy