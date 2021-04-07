Divorce and separation cases hugely delayed by Covid crisis, lawyers warn

Huge delays have built up in the handling of divorce and judicial separation cases since the pandemic hit, the Law Society has warned.

A society committee said some family law proceedings initiated as far back as 2019 had stalled. A key issue is a lack of case progression hearings at Circuit Court level, where the vast majority of divorce and judicial separation matters are heard.

These are hearings conducted by a county registrar where procedural matters are dealt with, such as ensuring full financial disclosure has been made by the parties.

“While the courts did stay open to deal with emergency family law matters, like domestic violence, there are absolutely huge delays in terms of getting judicial separation and divorce cases heard and resolved,” said solicitor Helen Coughlan, chair of the Law Society’s family and child law committee.

“For example, I know of a case where the summons for case progression was issued in February of last year. That case has not progressed one iota since,” she said.

“That is a case where there is a family in crisis really, who need to move on with their lives. That has been stalled.”

The committee has called for increased use of remote hearings to get cases moving.

Ms Coughlan’s comments come just over a fortnight after the President of the High Court, Ms Justice Mary Irvine, said she anticipated “a tsunami” of litigation once the Covid-19 crisis eases.

But Ms Coughlan said the tsunami would “be felt even more acutely in the Circuit Court and the District Court”, where the majority of family law cases are heard.

She said that while the Courts Service had shown “great agility” in bringing in remote hearings, these could be rolled out further in the area of family law.

“There are a lot of applications that are particularly suited to remote hearings in family law, such as interim motions. It would really help move things on,” she said.

A spokesman for the Courts Service acknowledged the Covid crisis had led to delays in contested divorce and separation hearings.

In Dublin, efforts were made to deal with the backlog in February and March, when over 400 cases were finalised using both remote courts and physical hearings.

This meant the number of final orders for divorces and judicial separations in the first quarter of this year was similar to the same period in 2020.

However, 350 motions remain outstanding. The spokesman said remote callover lists would be organised for next Monday and a later date, where cases will be assigned dates and times.

He also said during the next legal term, which starts next week, it is hoped to list 50 motions per day each Wednesday and Thursday in front of the county registrar to clear the list in six weeks.

It is also hoped an additional county registrar will sit for three months to progress cases delayed by Covid.

The operation of the family courts is due to undergo a major upheaval under the proposed Family Court Bill, which has yet to be drafted by the Government. This includes the creation of new family court divisions at District, Circuit and High Court level.

The move has been welcomed by the Law Society but it stressed resources and infrastructure would have to be provided to implement the plan. The society also cautioned against plans to expand the jurisdiction of the District Court to deal with matrimonial matters, saying it was already overstretched.