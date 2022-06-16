District Court crisis averted as judge puts stay on ruling requiring prosecuting gardaí to appear in person

A potential crisis for Garda resources and the operation of the District Court has been averted after a judge decided to put a stay on orders clarifying who has a right of audience to prosecute cases.

Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger said she was implementing the stay and granting the DPP leave to appeal her decision because of the “very significant organisational consequences” of the ruling.

Her decision to halt the impact of her ruling came as the Government sought to rush a legislative amendment through the Oireachtas restoring the legal basis for Garda court presenters.

The High Court judge made a ruling last month clarifying that the right of audience to prosecute a case in the District Court was limited to the garda who initiated the prosecution.

The decision was seen as effectively ending the widely used court presenter system, under which an officer not directly involved in a case presented the facts to the court in cases where the defendant had entered a guilty plea.

This longstanding arrangement meant the garda who initiated the summary prosecution could be freed up for other duties when the matter came for sentencing.

Court presenters, generally sergeants in Dublin and inspectors and superintendents outside the capital, have also been able to provide a precis of the facts for jurisdiction hearings and to convey DPP directions to the court.

However, Ms Justice Bolger found the District Court rule which allowed this system to operate was an “impermissible” amendment of section 8(2) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

She found the section limited the presenting role to the garda who initiated the prosecution.

The case was adjourned until today to allow for submissions from lawyers for the DPP, Attorney General and Ciarán Davitt, the man whose prosecution led to the case. The DPP indicated an appeal was likely.

In court today, the judge said she was “very mindful” of the significant consequences flowing from her decision.

“This is not a run of the mill case,” she said.

Ms Justice Bolger said it was “a matter of public interest” and that it was appropriate to put a stay or a suspension on the effect of the ruling until such time as the case reaches the Court of Appeal.

“I would prefer to leave it to the Court of Appeal to determine how long the effective stay should take effect,” Ms Justice Bolger said.

The ruling was made after District Court judge Miriam Walsh referred a question to the High Court in a case involving Mr Davitt, who was prosecuted for possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

When the case came before the court on August 28 last year, Mr Davitt indicated through his solicitor he was pleading not guilty.

There was no appearance by the prosecuting garda Liam Varley or a solicitor from the Office of the DPP.

A sergeant indicated to the court that he had been “instructed” by Garda Varley in the case and that he was not able to proceed but could provide facts to the court in the event of a guilty plea.

The defendant challenged the sergeant’s ability to do so. He claimed the rule purporting to allow the sergeant to do so was beyond the power of the District Court rules committee.

Lawyers for the DPP had contended that a right of audience for non-prosecuting gardaí had been in place since 1948 and that Mr Davitt’s interpretation would effectively upend the present system of summary prosecution in the District Court.

Ms Justice Bolger said yesterday she accepted a point made by Mr Davitt’s counsel James Dwyer SC that his client would now experience delay as a result of the stay.

But she said implementing the stay was appropriate “having regard to the public interest and the practical implications” as the ruling had “broader ramifications” beyond Mr Davitt.