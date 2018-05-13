A MOTORIST who crashed into the back of a car three times in which a woman, who was eight months pregnant, was a passenger claimed he was ‘distracted’ as he was looking at documents on the passenger seat of his car

'Distracted' motorist crashed into the back of car three times, court hears

Timothy Gannon (36) claimed he veered forward while stuck in traffic and struck the car in front of him.

He panicked and claimed his foot fell off the clutch twice causing him to hit the vehicle two more times. He claimed he was ‘quite distressed’.

Gannon, of Lein Park in Artane pleaded guilty to careless driving on the Dublin Road, Swords on August 12, 2017. However, on hearing the full evidence Judge Gerry Jones reduced the offence to driving without reasonable consideration.

Sergeant Anthony Nulty told Swords District Court gardai were called to a two vehicle collision on the Dublin Road in Swords at 12.40am. ‘A vehicle was stopped at traffic lights and was struck from behind three times,’ said Sgt Nulty.

‘The defendant admitted he was paying attention to documents on his passenger seat when he struck the car in front.’ Sgt Nulty said one of the occupants of the car the defendant struck was a woman who was eight months pregnant.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution due to her pregnancy, the court heard.

The defendant was fully insured at the time.

The defendant told Judge Gerry Jones he was travelling along the Dublin Road and when he was stuck in traffic he started to look at documents on his passenger seat. ‘I veered forward and hit the car in front,’ Gannon told the court.

‘I was distracted and panicked. My foot fell off the clutch and I hit the car again. I was quite distressed,’ he said. Judge Gerry Jones said the defendant ‘met the case fairly’ and convicted and fined him €300 for driving without reasonable consideration.

‘I won’t disqualify you,’ said Judge Jones.

Fingal Independent