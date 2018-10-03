Sean Dunne was one just one of several prominent Celtic Tiger-era developers to hit the wall during the financial crash.

Disputed asset transfers to wife lie at the heart of the Dunne courtroom saga

But unlike others who put their heads down and came out the other side of bankruptcy, he will still be grappling with it for many years to come.

The Carlow-born property developer is in a somewhat unusual position in that he is involved in bankruptcy processes in two countries, Ireland and the US.

This is because shortly after filing for bankruptcy in Connecticut in 2013 with debts of around €700m, he was also adjudicated bankrupt by the High Court in Dublin, on foot of an application from Ulster Bank. Since then, bankruptcy proceedings have taken up considerable court time in Ireland, the US and South Africa.

At the heart of matters are claims Mr Dunne transferred tens of millions of euro worth of assets to his wife, former newspaper columnist Gayle Killilea, and that he still controls and benefits from them.

After the couple moved to the US, Ms Killilea reinvented herself as a property developer in her own right and was linked to various developments in Connecticut and New York.

However, Mr Dunne's US bankruptcy trustee Richard Coan has claimed the property development businesses she owns are actually controlled by Mr Dunne.

Both Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea deny any wrongdoing.

While they admit assets were transferred, they say these were lawful transactions which occurred at a time when he was fully solvent.

The High Court in Dublin was last year told the couple were legally separated.

Mr Coan has brought proceedings aimed at reversing the transfers, but the case has moved slowly amid wrangling over discovery. Earlier this year, a US judge threatened Mr Dunne with the prospect of jail if he defied a subpoena requiring him to disclose emails about his business dealings.

He had already been held in contempt amid claims he omitted "enormous amounts" of material sought by Mr Coan.

Back in Ireland things have been no less fraught.

Mr Dunne had been due to be automatically discharged from bankruptcy two years ago, but the Official Assignee, Chris Lehane, says he has been frustrated by a lack of co-operation.

His application for the bankruptcy period to be extended to allow investigations into Mr Dunne's estate to continue was granted by Ms Justice Caroline Costello yesterday.

The judge extended the period by 12 years, finding Mr Dunne was a "deeply dishonest" witness.

Among other matters, Mr Lehane says he has been unable to properly assess Mr Dunne's income and assets for the purpose of assessing his ability to make payments for his creditors' benefit, or the appropriate level of such payments.

