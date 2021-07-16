| 24°C Dublin

Disgraced PSNI officer who had year-long illicit affair with criminal remanded into custody as he awaits sentencing

At an earlier hearing, Mark Goddard entered guilty pleas to two counts of misconduct in public office Expand

Paul Higgins

A police officer who conducted a year-long illicit affair with a habitual criminal has been remanded into custody to await sentencing.

Although Judge Patrick Lynch QC said he was content to free Constable Mark Goddard on bail until August 9, that was on the understanding that “I think he would have to make preparations that he won’t be available to return to his family” after the hearing.

With Mrs Goddard sitting in the public gallery of Craigavon Crown Court, the disgraced officer consulted with her and agreed to be remanded into prison.

