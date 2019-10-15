Disclosures Tribunal whistleblower: Allegations were ‘drummed up to discredit me’

A GARDA whistleblower has claimed efforts were made by other gardaí to discredit him after he made a protected disclosure alleging collusion by a colleague with a heroin dealer.

Garda Nick Keogh’s collusion allegations prompted an internal Garda investigation in 2014, led by then assistant commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin.

But he told the Disclosures Tribunal today that allegations he was rounding up witnesses were later drummed up against him to affect his credibility in the Ó Cualáin probe.

Under examination from tribunal counsel Diarmaid McGuinness SC, Gda Keogh claimed “the chief’s office in Mullingar is behind stirring this”.

Gda Keogh’s allegations have been rejected by Chief Supt Mark Curran, who is due to appear as a witness at a later date.

In a protected disclosure in May 2014, the whistleblower alleged a colleague, known as Garda A, was in a relationship with a female drug dealer in Athlone, known as Ms B, and colluded with her so she could avoid detection.

Neither Garda A nor Ms B can be identified by order of tribunal chairman Mr Justice Sean Ryan.

Today the tribunal heard how later that month a woman called Olivia O’Neill came to Athlone Garda Station seeking to make a statement about an alleged assault on her daughter by Ms B.

Gda Keogh was on duty in the public office that night and told her he could not take her statement.

But the tribunal heard there is a dispute over the content of their exchange.

According to Gda Keogh, Ms O’Neill proceeded to allege, spontaneously and of her own volition, there was police collusion in Athlone in the drugs trade and that Ms B was “doing favours for guards”.

He told the tribunal there would have been a conflict of interest if he took her statement, as he had made similar collusion allegations, and in any event the public office was busy.

He asked his sergeant to designate another garda to speak to Ms O’Neill.

Gda Stephanie Treacy was designated and later reported that Ms O’Neill told her Gda Keogh advised her [Ms O’Neill] of the information to include in her statement, including allegations concerning gardaí and Ms B.

However, the tribunal heard both Gda Keogh and Ms O’Neill deny this.

A report compiled on the matter by Inspector Nicholas Farrell said “the advice allegedly given” by Gda Keogh was “not appropriate in the circumstances and projects the image of An Garda Síochána in an unfavourable light. It also places Ms B in a vulnerable position from persons currently under investigation in the Athlone area.”

Under examination today, Gda Keogh said: “I didn’t do anything wrong here.”

He went on to say: “What they are trying to do here is discredit me.”

Gda Keogh suggested the intention was to “get across” he was rounding up witnesses against Gda A, when this was not true, in an effort to impact on his credibility.

The tribunal also heard of another garda report, which contained a claim Gda Keogh tried to get someone to make a false allegation against fellow officers.

Dónall Ó Cualáin conducted an investigation into the concerns. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

The report was made by Gda Aidan Lyons of Athlone Garda Station in June 2014.

In it, Gda Lyons said he was approached by a man called Liam Hughes on the street in Athlone who told him “the bald garda”, a reference to Gda Keogh, asked if he remembered being searched by three guards and having €800 stolen from him, which the officers later spent in a pub, a bookies and a casino.

“He [Gda Keogh] said if I wanted to make a complaint about it then he would back me up,” the report quoted Mr Hughes as saying.

According to the report, Mr McHugh said the incident described had never actually happened.

The tribunal heard Gda Keogh was called into the office of his superintendent, Noreen McBrien, and that the matter was reported to Chief Supt Curran.

Gda Keogh told the tribunal he was not initially given the details of the Liam McHugh allegation and was not made aware who wrote it.

He said he later discovered it was a report by Gda Lyons, who was a partner of Gda A at the time.

In his statement to the tribunal, Gda Keogh said there was “no rigourous follow-up or conclusion” to the allegation against him in the report.

“It appeared to be just another false allegation left in the ether and used to blacken and cause apprehension in me. It was inscrutable, was dropped out of nowhere and went nowhere,” he said in his statement.

Under questioning from Ms McGuinness, Gda Keogh said he did not believe there was any meeting between Gda Lyons and Mr McHugh.

He also said he believed other gardaí got Gda Lyons to write the report.

“Aidan Lyons at the time would have been a clean pair of hands and they got him to write this nonsense,” Gda Keogh said.

Mr McGuinness said the tribunal would be hearing from Gda Lyons later.

The tribunal heard Mr McHugh did not engage with efforts by gardaí to investigate further the matters detailed in Gda Lyons’ report.

Asked if he believed it was reasonable for Chief Supt Curran to require an investigation into the allegation, Gda Keogh said it should have been referred to the Ó Cualáin investigation.

In a statement to the tribunal Chief Supt Curran defended his actions.

“Given the serious nature of the information contained within the report, it was necessary and incumbent upon me to cause inquiries to be carried out in respect of the matter,” he said in his statement.

“I reject Gda Keogh’s assertion that this was an attempt to target him or discredit him.”

The Ó Cualáin investigation ultimately found that some of Gda Keogh’s allegations were plausible and had substance but the evidence, which was circumstantial, fell short of what was required to bring a criminal prosecution.

Gda Keogh has alleged there were “serious and deliberate flaws” in the Ó Cualáin investigation.

The tribunal’s latest module is investigating if Gda Keogh was targeted or discredited by senior officers after making his protected disclosure.

