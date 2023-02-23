Director of Dublin recycling centre accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

THE managing director of a Dublin recycling centre has pleaded not guilty to handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardai conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell, 53, of Sandyhill, St. Margaret's, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. Mr McDonnell opted for a Circuit Court trial before a judge and jury after entering a not guilty plea.

He is accused of handling stolen property at the St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates.

It is alleged he had six catalytic converters on April 14, 2021: a '04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15 2018, a '05 Citroen C5 between August 27 – 29, 2019, a '03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9 – 16, 2019, and '02 Honda Jazz between August 8 – 9, 2019.

He and one co-defendant appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for summary disposal at the District Court if they pleaded guilty. Otherwise, they would face a Circuit Court trial with broader sentencing powers.

Judge Maire Conneely remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on March 31 for the State to serve him with a book of evidence.

In an outline of the evidence, Garda Shane Haughney had said Mr McDonnell was the managing director of the St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre.

It was alleged four men sold him the four stolen cars and catalytic converters.

Co-accused Edward Stokes, 52, of St Margaret's Park, Ballymun, Dublin, was accused of having the stolen Vauxhall Vivaro and pleaded guilty on Thursday to his charge.

The court heard the forklift driver had prior convictions, primarily for road traffic offences and theft and handling stolen property.

He cooperated with the investigation and bought the car to scrap it, the court heard.

Judge Conneely imposed a four-month sentence which she suspended for 18 months.

In January, three other men, described by the investigating garda as "middle cogs" and not involved in stealing the cars in question, pleaded guilty to possessing the other stolen vehicles.

The court heard they earned small amounts to scrap them.

Compensation orders and suspended sentences were imposed.