Director of Dublin recycling centre accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

Brian McDonnell. Photo: Cummins Photography. Expand

Tom Tuite

THE managing director of a Dublin recycling centre has pleaded not guilty to handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardai conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell, 53, of Sandyhill, St. Margaret's, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. Mr McDonnell opted for a Circuit Court trial before a judge and jury after entering a not guilty plea.

