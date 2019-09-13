Detective Garda David Bourke to face trial over allegedly taking a bribe to give businessman confidential information

A Detective Garda is to face trial charged with taking money from a businessman in return for giving him confidential information about a Criminal Assets Bureau probe into the businessman’s company.

The Garda and the businessman were both arrested as part of a major probe into allegations of garda corruption.

The investigation is being conducted by gardaí attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) based in Dublin. The trial will take place in Limerick Circuit Court.

Detective Garda David Bourke, (48) is charged with “corruptly obtaining” a payment or gift from Stephen O’Sullivan, a director of Bawn Motors, a car sales firm, located at Ballysimon Roadd, Limerick, contrary to Sec 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018.

Detective Garda Bourke faces a second charge, that he did obtain the payment or gift during the course of his employment with An Garda Síochána for revealing to Mr O’Sullivan confidential information about a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation in relation to Bawn Motors, Section 5 (2) (B) of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018.

Mr O’Sullivan, (37), with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, was today also returned for trial.

He faces a single charge, that he did corruptly give or agree to give Det Gda Bourke payment, consideration, or advantage, for the garda revealing to him confidential information concerning a CAB investigation into Bawn Motors, of which Mr O’Sullivan was a company director at the time.

Detective Garda Bourke - who wore a green padded jacket, navy pants, and tanned shoes - stood with his arms folded throughout today’s brief hearing at Limerick District Court.

Detective Garda David Bourke. Photograph Press 22

Mr O’Sullivan wore a three-piece dark-navy suit, white shirt, and tan shoes.

Neither of the accused spoke during the hearing.

Detective Inspector Michael McNulty, NBCI, told the court he presented each accused with copies of the State’s alleged Book of Evidence against them.

A man and a woman were escorted from courtroom number six after shouting during the proceedings.

Judge Marian O’Leary, who dealt with each accused separately, told them that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented that they both face a trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

Judge O’Leary gave each accused the “alibi warning”, where it was outlined to them that they had 14 days from today to inform the State of any potential alibi witnesses they may wish to call at their forthcoming trial.

The charges against the two accused are alleged to have occurred on December 22, 2018, at a location at Bruree, Co Limerick.

During last Friday’s court sitting it was heard that Det Gda Bourke was arrested by Det Insp Michael McNulty at 8.25am that day at a location in Co Tipperary.

Detective Garda Bourke - with an address at Main Street Oola, Co Limerick - was then taken to Shannon Garda Station in Co Clare and charged with two offences at 11.20am by Garda Michael Newport.

He made no reply to each charge after caution, the court heard.

Detective Garda Bourke's bail conditions are that he sign on twice a week at Tipperary Town Garda Station, between 6am-9pm; surrender his passport and not apply for a duplicate travel documentation; be contactable at all times; and that he reside at his home address in Oola.

Detective Sergeant Dave Gilmore, NBCI, gave evidence last Friday of arresting Stephen O’Sullivan at 8.57am that day in Broadford, Co Limerick.

Mr O’Sullivan, who the court heard is working in Newmarket, was taken to Shannon Garda Station and charged at 10.30am with one offence by Garda Michael Newport.

Mr O’Sullivan’s bail conditions are that he sign on twice a week at Kanturk Garda Station, Co Cork; that he reside at his home address in Broadford, Co Limerick; and that he notify gardaí in writing if he intends to change address.

Judge O’Leary today remanded both accused men on continuing bail to appear for trial before the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court, on their own bonds of €300.

