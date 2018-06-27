Detective describes finding two bodies in burnt-out car to double-murder trial

A detective sergeant has described finding two bodies fused together in a burnt-out car in Louth six years ago.

A detective sergeant has described finding two bodies fused together in a burnt-out car in Louth six years ago.

D Sgt Shane Curran was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court this morning in the trial of a 34-year-old Dubliner, charged with murdering two ‘small-time criminals’.

Jason O’Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview is accused of murdering fellow Dubliners 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond on March 7th, 2012 in Co Louth.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and the jury will be asked to use circumstantial evidence to convict him.

D Sgt Shane Curran of the Garda Ballistics Section testified that he was called to a carpark in Ravensdale Park near Dundalk that night.

He told Alexander Owens SC, prosecuting, that he saw a burnt-out car containing the badly burnt remains of two adult males.

“The body in the driver seat was slumped out the door; the head was slumped out the door,” he recalled. “The body in the passenger seat was slumped across this body, partially fused.”

He said that he and his colleagues carefully separated the bodies and, with no identification for them, they assigned ‘Body A’ to the passenger’s remains and ‘Body B’ to the driver’s.

He also attended the post-mortem exams on both bodies. He said that two badly damaged bullets were recovered from the head area of Body A. They were fragmented into seven pieces.

He said that two damaged bullets of the same caliber were also recovered from the head area of Body B. They were received in four pieces.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of five women and seven men. It’s expected to last up to five weeks.

Online Editors